BRIEF-InnSuites Hospitality Trust says unit entered into purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - on May 9, Ontario Hospitality Properties LLLP unit of co, entered into a purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
Oct 28 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc
* Monotype announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18
* Q3 earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $52.7 million to $56.7 million
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18 to $0.24
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.03 to $0.09
* Q4 revenue view $54.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $203.5 million to $207.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.87 to $0.94
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.39 to $0.45
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc- Appointed Scott Landers, Monotype's President and CEO, as interim chief financial officer, succeeding Joseph Hill
* FY 2016 revenue view $205.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
