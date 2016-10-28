BRIEF-Capelli FY revenue up at 126.3 million euros
* FY REVENUE EUR 126.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 28 Ventas Inc
* Ventas reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP FFO per share $1.03
* Ventas Inc qtrly FFO per diluted common share $1.00
* Ventas Inc - Constant currency cash NOI growth for quarterly same-store total portfolio was 2.4 percent on a reported basis for Q3 2016
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $4.10 to $4.13
* Ventas Inc - Increased its outlook for 2016 income from continuing operations per diluted share to now range between $1.51 and $1.63 for 2016
* Ventas Inc - Expects reported normalized FFO per diluted share to now range between $4.10 and $4.13 in 2016
* Ventas Inc -For 2016, company also increased its Nareit FFO per diluted share expectations to range between $4.09 and $4.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.