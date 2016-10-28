BRIEF-Capelli FY revenue up at 126.3 million euros
* FY REVENUE EUR 126.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 28 Wisdomtree Investments Inc
* Wisdomtree announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $51.8 million, down 35.9 percent
* Q3 revenue view $51.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says U.S. listed ETF assets under management were $37.7 billion at September 30 down 28.9 percent from September 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY REVENUE EUR 126.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 15 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.