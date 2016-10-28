BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix
* Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix, leading and fast growing rawhide-free dog chews company
Oct 28 Biogen Inc :
* Biogen's regulatory applications for nusinersen as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy accepted by FDA and EMA
* Biogen's regulatory applications for nusinersen as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy accepted by FDA and EMA
* Says nusinersen granted priority review by FDA
* Biogen Inc - EMA plans to follow accelerated assessment timeline for nusinersen
* Biogen Inc - Biogen exercised its option to worldwide rights to nusinersen in august 2016
* Says intends to market nusinersen under brand name spinraza
* Says is initiating regulatory filings in other countries in coming months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix, leading and fast growing rawhide-free dog chews company
* Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza® in the United States