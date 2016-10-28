BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix
* Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix, leading and fast growing rawhide-free dog chews company
Oct 28 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Idera Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.10
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $300,000
* Q3 revenue view $117,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza® in the United States