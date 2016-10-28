BRIEF-Capelli FY revenue up at 126.3 million euros
* FY REVENUE EUR 126.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 28 Independence Realty Trust Inc :
* Independence realty trust announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 core FFO per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 core FFO per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $0.77 - $0.79
* Sees 2016 same store NOI growth of 4.5% to 5.5%, driven by revenue growth of 4% to 5%
* FY2016 FFO per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY REVENUE EUR 126.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 15 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.