BRIEF-Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza in the U.S.
* Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza® in the United States
Oct 28 Imperial Oil Ltd
* Imperial earns $1 billion in third quarter of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share C$1.18
* Imperial Oil Ltd - sale of company-owned retail sites is progressing as planned
* Qtrly gross oil-equivalent production was 393,000 barrels per day, up 7,000 barrels per day compared to same period in 2015
* Imperial Oil Ltd qtrly refinery throughput was 407,000 barrels per day, an increase of 17,000 barrels per day compared to same quarter of 2015
* Imperial Oil Ltd - Qtrly syncrude production averaged 85,000 barrels per day (Imperial's share), up 26,000 barrels per day from same quarter of 2015
* Upstream recorded a net loss in q3 of $26 million, compared to a net loss of $52 million
* Imperial Oil - performing assessment of its major long-lived assets most at risk for potential impairment, similar to exercise undertaken in late 2015
* Results in Q3 of 2016 mainly reflect impact of higher syncrude volumes of about $90 million and lower operating expenses
* Imperial Oil- will complete asset recoverability assessment, analyze its conclusions in connection with preparation and review of year-end financials for 10-k
* Imperial Oil - if price range of first 9 months of 2016 persist for remainder of year, some quantities of oil will not qualify as proved reserves at year-end
* Imperial Oil Ltd - earnings in quarter included a gain of $716 million ($0.84 per-share) from sale of retail sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza® in the United States
May 15 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.