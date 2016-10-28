Oct 28 Mastercard Inc :
* Mastercard Incorporated reports third-quarter 2016
financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.08 excluding items
* Q3 revenue $2.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.75 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Mastercard Inc - third-quarter gross dollar volume up 7%,
or 11% adjusting for impact of recent EU regulatory changes
* Mastercard Inc - third-quarter purchase volume up 5%, or
9% adjusting for impact of recent EU regulatory changes
* Mastercard - worldwide purchase volume during q3 was up 9%
on local currency basis, adjusting for impact of recent EU
regulatory changes, versus Q3 of 2015, to $882 billion
* Increase in processed transactions of 18%, to 14.5 billion
in quarter
* Mastercard Inc says as of September 30, 2016, company's
customers had issued 2.3 billion Mastercard and maestro-branded
cards
* Qtrly increase in cross-border volumes of 12%
* Mastercard Inc - 11% increase in gross dollar volume in
quarter
