BRIEF-Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza in the U.S.
* Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza® in the United States
Oct 28 MagneGas Corp
* MagneGas appoints Scott Mahoney as chief financial officer and secretary
* MagneGas Corp - Luisa Ingargiola, company's current CFO, will remain on board of directors
* MagneGas corp - prior to joining MagneGas Mahoney served as chief financial officer of Phoenix Group Metals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza® in the United States
May 15 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.