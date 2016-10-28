Oct 28 MagneGas Corp

* MagneGas appoints Scott Mahoney as chief financial officer and secretary

* MagneGas Corp - Luisa Ingargiola, company's current CFO, will remain on board of directors

* MagneGas corp - prior to joining MagneGas Mahoney served as chief financial officer of Phoenix Group Metals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: