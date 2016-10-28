BRIEF-Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
Oct 28 Sun Bancorp Inc
* Sun Bancorp announces board chair transition
* Sun Bancorp Inc - chairman of board, Sidney R. Brown, has informed board of directors of his decision to step down
* Sun Bancorp inc - brown will continue to serve as a member of board of company and bank.
* Sun Bancorp inc - brown will continue to serve as a member of board of company and bank.
ABIDJAN, May 15 Mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast on Monday blocked the main border crossing with neighbouring Burkina Faso, residents and the head of a national transportation association said, as a four-day army mutiny worsened.