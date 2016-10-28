BRIEF-Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
* Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
Oct 28 Bankfinancial Corp
* BankFinancial Corp extends and expands share repurchase program
* BankFinancial Corp - board of directors has extended expiration of company's current share repurchase authorization from december 31, 2016 to june 30, 2017
* Board has increased number of shares that can be repurchased in accordance with authorization by 478,789 shares
* Share repurchases will be funded from available working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABIDJAN, May 15 Mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast on Monday blocked the main border crossing with neighbouring Burkina Faso, residents and the head of a national transportation association said, as a four-day army mutiny worsened.