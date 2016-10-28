BRIEF-Southwest Securities warned and fined by securities regulator
* Says it is warned and fined by securities regulator for violating regulations
Oct 28 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp
* Q3 earnings per share $0.43
* Net interest income was $24.27 million for Q3 of 2016, compared to $24.18 million for Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it is warned and fined by securities regulator for violating regulations
* Qtrly profit attributable S$37.2 million versus S$15.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: