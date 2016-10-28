BRIEF-Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza in the U.S.
Oct 28 B. Riley Financial Inc
* B. Riley Financial announces pricing of senior notes offering
* B. Riley - priced registered public offering of $25 million aggregate principal amount of 7.50% senior notes due 2021 at 100% of principal amount
May 15 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.