BRIEF-Seahawks, CenturyLink extend stadium and event center naming rights deal
* Co, Seattle Seahawks and First & Goal have agreed to terms on a stadium naming rights extension beginning 2019 through 2033 NFL season
Oct 28 Astellas Pharma Inc
* Astellas to acquire ganymed pharmaceuticals
* Atellas will pay eur 422 million to acquire 100% of equity in Gnymed
* Gnymed's shareholders to become eligible to receive up to eur 860 million in further contingent payments based on progress in development of imab362
* Is still reviewing impact of this transaction on its financial forecasts for fiscal year ending March 31, 2017
May 15 The City of Philadelphia on Monday sued Wells Fargo & Co, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of intentionally steering minority borrowers into higher-cost home loans than it offered white borrowers.