BRIEF-Sovenia says to list at least 50pct of NLB Bank on the Ljubljana Stock Exchange
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka- sdh and nlb announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ordinary shares on ljubljana stock exchange
Oct 28 Madoff Trustee:
* Madoff SIPA Trustee, California Attorney General, and private litigants reach recovery agreement valued in excess of $277 million with the estate of Stanley Chais and other Chais-related defendants
* under terms of agreement BLMIS customer fund will receive payment of at least $232 million in cash
* under terms of agreement BLMIS fund will also receive assets which will be liquidated over time and which are valued at about $30.7 million Source text for Eikon:
