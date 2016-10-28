Oct 28 Northwest Arm Capital Inc :

* Northwest Arm Capital increases private placement, amends option agreement and releases additional information on Wilding Lake Project and qualifying transaction

* Increased size of private placement financing from $1,250,000 to $1,650,000

* NWA has entered into an agreement with Altius Resources Inc. to amend certain terms of option agreement dated Sept 15, 2016