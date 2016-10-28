BRIEF-Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
* Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
Oct 28 Citizens Community Bancorp Inc
* Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. earnings increased 19% to $3.1 million for fiscal 2016
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.22
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc - Net interest income increased to $5.7 million for fiscal Q4 of 2016, versus $4.6 million in fiscal Q4 ended September 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
ABIDJAN, May 15 Mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast on Monday blocked the main border crossing with neighbouring Burkina Faso, residents and the head of a national transportation association said, as a four-day army mutiny worsened.