Oct 28 Pathfinder Bancorp Inc

* Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc announces third quarter 2016 net income of $820,000

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20

* Pathfinder Bancorp Inc - net interest income improved to $5.3 million for Q3 of 2016, up 10.5 pct from Q3 2015