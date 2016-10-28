BRIEF-Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
* Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
Oct 28 Pathfinder Bancorp Inc
* Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc announces third quarter 2016 net income of $820,000
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20
* Pathfinder Bancorp Inc - net interest income improved to $5.3 million for Q3 of 2016, up 10.5 pct from Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
ABIDJAN, May 15 Mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast on Monday blocked the main border crossing with neighbouring Burkina Faso, residents and the head of a national transportation association said, as a four-day army mutiny worsened.