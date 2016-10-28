BRIEF-Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
Oct 28 IF Bancorp Inc
* IF Bancorp, Inc. announces results for first quarter of fiscal year 2017 (unaudited)
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* IF Bancorp -For three months ended September 30, 2016, net interest income was $4.5 million compared to $4.1 million for three months ended September 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABIDJAN, May 15 Mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast on Monday blocked the main border crossing with neighbouring Burkina Faso, residents and the head of a national transportation association said, as a four-day army mutiny worsened.