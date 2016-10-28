Oct 28 IF Bancorp Inc

* IF Bancorp, Inc. announces results for first quarter of fiscal year 2017 (unaudited)

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* IF Bancorp -For three months ended September 30, 2016, net interest income was $4.5 million compared to $4.1 million for three months ended September 30, 2015