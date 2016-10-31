Oct 31 Baker Hughes Inc :

* GE and Baker Hughes agree to create new fullstream digital industrial services company

* Baker Hughes Inc - GE to own 62.5 pct and Baker Hughes shareholders to own 37.5 pct of "new" Baker Hughes

* GE to contribute $7.4 billion to fund $17.50 per share special dividend to existing Baker Hughes shareholders

* Deal expected to be accretive to ge 2018 earnings per share by approximately $.04

* Baker Hughes Inc - Baker Hughes shareholders will also receive a special one-time cash dividend of $17.50 per share at closing

* Synergies of $1.6 billion from deal expected to be realized by 2020

* Combination produces substantial synergies through combined efficiency and growth

* Companies expect to generate total runrate synergies of $1.6 billion by 2020, which has a net present value of $14 billion

* Baker Hughes - Lorenzo Simonelli will be CEO, Jeff Immelt will be chairman and Martin Craighead will be vice chairman of "new" Baker Hughes board of directors

* Transaction is expected to add approximately $.04 to GE EPS in 2018, $.08 by 2020

* Transaction will be executed using a partnership structure, pursuant to which ge oil & gas and Baker Hughes will each contribute their operating assets to a newly formed partnership

* Baker Hughes Inc - Jeff Immelt will serve as chairman of board of directors of combined co

* Baker Hughes Inc - Martin Craighead, Baker Hughes chairman and ceo, will serve as vice chairman of board of combined co

* Baker Hughes Inc - upon closing of deal, "new" Baker Hughes board will consist of nine directors

* Baker Hughes Inc - Centerview Partners is serving as financial advisor to GE on transaction

