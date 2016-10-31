Oct 31 Baker Hughes Inc :
* GE and Baker Hughes agree to create new fullstream digital
industrial services company
* Baker Hughes Inc - GE to own 62.5 pct and Baker Hughes
shareholders to own 37.5 pct of "new" Baker Hughes
* GE to contribute $7.4 billion to fund $17.50 per share
special dividend to existing Baker Hughes shareholders
* Deal expected to be accretive to ge 2018 earnings per
share by approximately $.04
* Baker Hughes Inc - Baker Hughes shareholders will also
receive a special one-time cash dividend of $17.50 per share at
closing
* Synergies of $1.6 billion from deal expected to be
realized by 2020
* Combination produces substantial synergies through
combined efficiency and growth
* Companies expect to generate total runrate synergies of
$1.6 billion by 2020, which has a net present value of $14
billion
* Baker Hughes - Lorenzo Simonelli will be CEO, Jeff Immelt
will be chairman and Martin Craighead will be vice chairman of
"new" Baker Hughes board of directors
* Transaction is expected to add approximately $.04 to GE
EPS in 2018, $.08 by 2020
* Transaction will be executed using a partnership
structure, pursuant to which ge oil & gas and Baker Hughes will
each contribute their operating assets to a newly formed
partnership
* Baker Hughes Inc - Jeff Immelt will serve as chairman of
board of directors of combined co
* Baker Hughes Inc - Martin Craighead, Baker Hughes chairman
and ceo, will serve as vice chairman of board of combined co
* Baker Hughes Inc - upon closing of deal, "new" Baker
Hughes board will consist of nine directors
* Baker Hughes Inc - Centerview Partners is serving as
financial advisor to GE on transaction
* Shearman & Sterling is acting as legal advisor to GE,
Goldman Sachs & Co. is serving as financial advisor to Baker
Hughes.
