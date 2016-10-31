BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Enbridge Energy Partners Lp :
* Qtrly adjusted net income per unit $ 0.09
* Qtrly net loss per unit $1.31
* Enbridge energy-on track to achieve near top-end FY adjusted ebitda and distributable cash flow guidance of $1.8 - $1.9 billion and $860 - $920 million, respectively
* Qtrly operating revenues $1,120.6 million versus $1,267.7 million
* Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. declares distribution and reports earnings for third quarter 2016
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.