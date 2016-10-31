BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.13
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.99
* Q3 revenue $428 million versus i/b/e/s view $422.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.