Oct 31 CyrusOne Inc
* Q3 normalized FFO per share of $0.67
* Backlog of $68 million in annualized gaap revenue as of
end of q3, representing nearly $550 million in total contract
value
* Increasing guidance range for fy normalized ffo per share,
increasing lower end of its guidance range for full year revenue
* Says the company is reaffirming its guidance for capital
expenditures
* Sees FY16 revenue in the range of $523 million- $530
million
* Sees FY16 FFO per share in range of $2.59-$2.62
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $136.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cyrusone reports third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 revenue $143.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $136.2
million
