BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 INC Research Holdings Inc
* INC Research Holdings Inc says backlog grew by 12.3% to $2.0 billion as of september 30, 2016, as compared to $1.8 billion as of september 30, 2015
* INC Research Holdings Inc says company is updating its 2016 full-year guidance
* Sees 2016 gaap diluted eps $ 1.74 - $ 1.81
* Sees 2016 net service revenue $1,030 million - $1,040 million
* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted eps $ 2.48 - $ 2.52
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.48, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Inc research reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.64
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.