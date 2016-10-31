BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Vermilion Energy Inc :
* Average production of 63,596 boe/d during Q3 2016 decreased by 1 pct compared to 64,285 boe/d in prior quarter
* Expects to achieve full year production at approximately top-end of its 2016 guidance range of 62,500 to 63,500 boe/d
* Vermilion Energy - to fund 2017 E&D expenditures, cash dividends from fund flows from operations; surplus cash generation directed to debt reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.