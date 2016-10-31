Oct 31 Dominion Midstream Partners Lp :

* Dominion Midstream Partners lP - deal for consideration of approximately $1.725 billion

* Dominion -commitments received from group of institutional investors led by stonepeak infrastructure for $137.5 million of common limited partner units

* Dominion - commitments received from a group of institutional investors for up to $600 million of convertible preferred units

* Dominion - upon closing, the acquisition of questar pipeline, will be immediately accretive to dominion midstream's distributable cash flow

* Dominion -$300 million term loan provided by a group of banks, allowing dominion midstream to repay existing term loan currently provided by dominion

* Deal is also expected to more than double dominion midstream's existing adjusted EBITDA

* Dominion - Dominion plans to use proceeds from questar pipeline dropdown into dominion midstream to retire outstanding debt.

* Dominion - intends to finance deal partly through equity offerings, commitments received from group of institutional investors

* Dominion - also intends to finance deal from common, preferred units to be issued to dominion, $300 million term loan