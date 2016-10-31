US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher as oil prices, defense stocks rise
Oct 31 Dominion Midstream Partners Lp :
* Dominion Midstream Partners lP - deal for consideration of approximately $1.725 billion
* Dominion -commitments received from group of institutional investors led by stonepeak infrastructure for $137.5 million of common limited partner units
* Dominion - commitments received from a group of institutional investors for up to $600 million of convertible preferred units
* Dominion - upon closing, the acquisition of questar pipeline, will be immediately accretive to dominion midstream's distributable cash flow
* Dominion -$300 million term loan provided by a group of banks, allowing dominion midstream to repay existing term loan currently provided by dominion
* Deal is also expected to more than double dominion midstream's existing adjusted EBITDA
* Dominion - Dominion plans to use proceeds from questar pipeline dropdown into dominion midstream to retire outstanding debt.
* Dominion - intends to finance deal partly through equity offerings, commitments received from group of institutional investors
* Dominion - also intends to finance deal from common, preferred units to be issued to dominion, $300 million term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
