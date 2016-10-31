BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Suncor Energy Inc
* Suncor Energy sells Petro-Canada lubricants business for $1.125 billion
* Suncor Energy Inc says under terms of agreement, Hollyfrontier will continue to operate lubricants business under Petro-Canada trademark
* Sale includes PCLI's production and manufacturing centre in Mississauga, Ontario
* Sale includes global marketing and distribution assets held by PCLI including global offices
* Suncor - Sale includes PCLI's production and manufacturing centre in Mississauga, Ontario and global marketing and distribution assets held by PCLI
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.