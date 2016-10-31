BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Hollyfrontier Corp -
* Hollyfrontier to acquire Suncor Energy's petro-Canada lubricants business
* To acquire Suncor Energy's petro-Canada lubricants business for C$1.125 billion
* Hollyfrontier Corp says anticipates acquisition will be immediately accretive to company's earnings per share and cash flow
* Hollyfrontier expects to fund transaction with a combination of debt and cash on hand
* With this transaction, company also acquires a perpetual exclusive license to use petro-Canada trademark in association with lubricants
* Deal for C$1.125 billion includes working capital with an estimated value of c$342 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.