BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 CenturyLink Inc :
* CenturyLink Inc says expects Q4 2016 operating cash flow to be relatively flat compared to q3 2016
* Sees Q4 operating revenues $4.28 billion to $4.34 billion
* Sees Q4 adjusted diluted EPS $0.53 to $0.59
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $4.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CenturyLink reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.56
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.28
* Q3 revenue $4.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.38 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.