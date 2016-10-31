Oct 31 Performance Sports Group Ltd :
* Commences voluntary proceedings under chapter 11 in United
States and CCAA in Canada
* Performance Sports Group Ltd says receives commitment for
u.s.$386 million in new dip financing
* Performance sports group - during chapter 11, CCAA
proceedings, expected that Co's operations will continue
uninterrupted in ordinary course of business
* Performance sports - to use proceeds from dip financing to
pay for all goods and services from vendors provided after
chapter 11 and CCAA filing date
* Performance sports group ltd says company intends to seek
approval for appointment of Ernst & Young Inc as monitor
* Performance sports group -will use dip financing, to,
among other things, refinance its term loan credit agreement and
fund day-to-day operations
* Performance sports group - to use proceeds from dip
financing to pay for all goods and services from vendors
* Press release - performance sports group enters into
"stalking horse" asset purchase agreement with investor group
led by Sagard capital and Fairfax financial for U.S. $575
million
