BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Level 3 Communications Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40
* Level 3 Communications Inc - now expect capital expenditures to be approximately 16 percent of total revenue for full year 2016
* Level 3 Communications Inc - reiterating outlook of 10 to 12 percent adjusted EBITDA growth and $1.0 to $1.1 billion of free cash flow for full year 2016
* Level 3 reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $2.033 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.