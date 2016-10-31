BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Williams Companies Inc :
* Williams Companies Inc says provides revised 2017 capital expenditures guidance related primarily to atlantic sunrise project timing
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.20
* Williams Companies Inc says total 2017 growth capital and investment expenditures are expected to be between $2.1 billion and $2.8 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Williams reports strong third-quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.