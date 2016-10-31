BRIEF-Adamas presents positive phase 1A data
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy
Oct 31 Williams Partners LP :
* Qtrly net income per common unit $0.42
* Williams Partners reports strong third-quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says strategic partnership with Kony, Inc