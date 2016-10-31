BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Noble Energy Inc
* Consol Energy and Noble Energy announce agreement to separate Marcellus shale joint venture
* Noble Energy says under agreement each party will own and operate a 100% interest in its properties and wells in two separate operating areas
* Noble Energy says two cos negotiated separation of jv formed in 2011 for exploration, development, and operation of primarily Marcellus shale properties
* Noble Energy says closing of exchange agreement is not subject to a financing condition and is expected to close in Q4 of 2016
* Noble Energy says in addition to acreage, production realignment between 2 cos, Noble will also remit cash payment of about $205 million to Consol Energy
* Noble Energy says exchange of properties, cash result in elimination of remaining outstanding carry cost obligation due from Noble Energy to Consol Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.