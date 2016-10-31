Oct 31 Tecnoglass Inc

* Says continues to expect FY revenues to grow approximately 20% to $288 million compared to prior year

* Says continues to expect FY adjusted ebitda to increase to a range of $70 million to $75 million

* Tecnoglass reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 loss per share $0.28

* Q3 revenue rose 27.2 percent to $80 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $288 million