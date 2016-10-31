BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co
* Q3 raw material costs increased 4 percent from q2 of 2016, which was in line with company's expectations
* Qtrly unit volume was approximately flat with a year ago.
* Qtrly net sales decreased 4.0 percent to $751 million.
* Anticipates q4 raw material costs will be up modestly from q3
* Capital expenditures, excluding impact of acquisitions, are expected to range from $180 million to $200 million for fy 2016
* Cooper tire & rubber company reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.04 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.90
* Q3 sales $751 million versus i/b/e/s view $790.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.