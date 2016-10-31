BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Ucp Inc
* quarter-End backlog on a dollar basis increased 30.1% to $157.2 million
* Qtrly net new home orders increased 14.4% to 247, compared to 216 in prior year period
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $83.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ucp reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue rose 27.2 percent to $93.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.16
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.