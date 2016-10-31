BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Sunedison Semiconductor Ltd
* SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd - CFIUS determined that there are no unresolved national security concerns with respect to proposed acquisition
* SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd - transaction is anticipated to close prior to December 31, 2016
* GlobalWafers and SunEdison Semiconductor announce completion of CFIUS review, receipt of certain antitrust approvals and affirmative recommendations from leading proxy advisory firms for proposed acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.