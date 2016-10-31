Oct 31 Nabors Industries Ltd

* Saudi Aramco and Nabors sign joint venture agreement

* Nabors Industries - JV, which will be equally owned by Saudi Aramco and Nabors, is anticipated to be formed and commence operations in Q2 of 2017

* Nabors Industries - Saudi Aramco and Nabors will each contribute land rigs to joint venture in first years of operation along with capital commitments

* Nabors Industries - signing an agreement to form a new joint venture in kingdom of Saudi Arabia to own, manage and operate onshore drilling rigs