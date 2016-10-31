BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Nabors Industries Ltd
* Saudi Aramco and Nabors sign joint venture agreement
* Nabors Industries - JV, which will be equally owned by Saudi Aramco and Nabors, is anticipated to be formed and commence operations in Q2 of 2017
* Nabors Industries - Saudi Aramco and Nabors will each contribute land rigs to joint venture in first years of operation along with capital commitments
* Nabors Industries - signing an agreement to form a new joint venture in kingdom of Saudi Arabia to own, manage and operate onshore drilling rigs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.