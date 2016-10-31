BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Armstrong World Industries Inc :
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.99
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q3 sales improved by $6 million over q3'15
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.20 to $2.30
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion on constant currency bases
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Armstrong world industries reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.