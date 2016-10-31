BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Catalyst Paper Corp :
* Catalyst Paper Corp - agreement includes conversion of notes, including accrued, unpaid interest until Nov 1 into a term loan, common shares of co
* Catalyst Paper Corp - agreement includes conversion to equity of interest that is scheduled to be paid on notes on November 1, 2016
* Catalyst Paper - agreement includes deferral of interest payment accruing subsequent to Nov 1 on notes until implementation of alternative recap plan
* Catalyst Paper Corp - implementation of plan would not affect any contractual relationships with trade vendors or any amounts owing to them
* Catalyst Paper announces execution of a support agreement with principal noteholders for recapitalization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.