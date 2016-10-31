Oct 31 Affiliated Managers Group Inc -

* Affiliated Managers Group Inc says net client cash flows for Q3 of 2016 were $5.8 billion

* Qtrly economic earnings per share of $3.02

* AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $730 billion at september 30, 2016

* AMG reports financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended september 30, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $2.00

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S