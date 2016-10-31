BRIEF-Atlas Estates Q1 net result turns to profit of 3.4 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 6.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 31 Civeo Corp -
* Currently expects capital expenditures of approximately $20 million to $25 million for full year 2016
* During Q3 of 2016, recorded a pre-tax impairment charge of $37.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted ebitda of $84 million to $87 million
* Q4 revenue view $93.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $391.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Civeo Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12 excluding items
* Q3 loss per share $0.39
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $88 million to $92 million
* Q3 revenue $104.2 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $394 million to $398 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
