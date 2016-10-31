BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.97, revenue view $7.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Zimmer Biomet says company now expects foreign currency translation to decrease fy revenue by about 0.3%, compared to its previous estimate of 0.5%
* Zimmer Biomet reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.79
* Q3 earnings per share $0.78
* Q3 sales $1.83 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.84 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $7.63 billion to $7.65 billion
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.50 to $1.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.