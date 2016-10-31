BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
* PSEG announces 2016 third quarter results
* Public Service Enterprise Group says full year 2016 non-GAAP operating earnings guidance adjusted to $2.80 - $2.95 per share
* Q3 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.88
* PSEG power forecast for output in 2017 and 2018 has been reduced by approximately 3 - 4%
* Forecast of PSEG power's non-GAAP operating earnings for 2016 is now $460 - $500 million
* PSEG says net income in quarter was also impacted by our decision to retire Hudson and Mercer coal-fired generating stations in 2017
* Public Service Enterprise Group says PSEG power's non-GAAP operating forecast represents non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for full year of $1,270 - $1,335 million
* Sees 2016 PSEG non-GAAP operating earnings $900 million - $935 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $2.80 to $2.95
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.