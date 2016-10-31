Oct 31 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp

* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp says its lenders have expanded company's existing revolving line of credit to $350 million from $175 million

* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp says lenders have increased company's option to further expand its credit commitment to $150 million from $50 million

* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp says amendments provide company with an increase in overall credit availability to $500 million from $225 million

* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp says credit facility remains unsecured

* Smith & Wesson increases credit facility to $500 million