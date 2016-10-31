Oct 31 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp says its lenders have expanded
company's existing revolving line of credit to $350 million from
$175 million
* Smith & Wesson increases credit facility to $500 million
