Oct 31 Capital Product Partners Lp

* Capital Product Partners L.P. - announces third quarter 2016 financial results, the acquisition of the product tanker m/t 'AMOR' and an increase to its quarterly distribution from the fourth quarter 2016 onwards to $0.08 per common unit

* Q3 revenue $60.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital Product Partners - Board decided to approve increase by 0.5 cents in quarterly distribution for Q4 2016 onwards to $0.08 per common unit