BRIEF-Atlas Estates Q1 net result turns to profit of 3.4 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 6.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 31 Heartland Financial Usa Inc :
* Premier Valley Bank in Fresno announces plan to merge with Founders Community Bank in San Luis Obispo
* Under terms of agreement, has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Heartland Financial USA Inc - will acquire founders bancorp in a 70 pct stock and 30 pct cash transaction valued at approximately $29.1 million, or $21.87/share
* Expects transaction to be accretive to its earnings per share within first full year of combined operations
* Heartland Financial USA Inc- Founders Community Bank branches to continue to operate under Founders Community Bank name Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE 6.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON, May 22 The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate committee overseeing pensions on Monday asked the U.S. Office of Government Ethics to assess whether President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution and federal bans on conflicts of interest.