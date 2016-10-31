Oct 31 Heartland Financial Usa Inc :

* Premier Valley Bank in Fresno announces plan to merge with Founders Community Bank in San Luis Obispo

* Under terms of agreement, has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Heartland Financial USA Inc - will acquire founders bancorp in a 70 pct stock and 30 pct cash transaction valued at approximately $29.1 million, or $21.87/share

* Expects transaction to be accretive to its earnings per share within first full year of combined operations

* Heartland Financial USA Inc- Founders Community Bank branches to continue to operate under Founders Community Bank name