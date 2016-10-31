Oct 31 Benz Mining Corp

* Benz mining corp says company is currently performing due diligence investigations on additional prospective mineral properties

* Benz mining corp says termination of option agreement with zimtu capital corp to acquire up to a 100 pct interest in lithium project

* Benz Mining Corp announces termination of option agreement