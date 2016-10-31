Oct 31 Orthofix International NV

* Orthofix International NV - Sees FY net sales $404.0 million - $408.0 million

* Orthofix International NV - Sees FY GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.65 to $ 0.85

* Orthofix International NV - sees FY adjusted eps from continuing operations $1.35 - $1.45

* Orthofix International reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $98.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $103.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: